The Victoria Advocate will livestream at 5 p.m. Wednesday an in-person debate between Victoria County candidates on its Facebook page.
The Victoria Chamber of Commerce and the Victoria Advocate is hosting an in-person candidates’ debate from 5 to 8 p.m. at the University of Houston-Victoria North Building in the Kay and Ron Walker Auditorium, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St.
Candidates in contested races on the Victoria County level will answer questions.
The county clerk candidates will start at 5:30 p.m., followed at 6 p.m. with the justice of the peace Precinct 4 candidates. At 6:30 p.m., the county commissioner Precinct 2 candidates will answer questions, followed at 7:15 p.m. with the county commissioner Precinct 4 candidates.
The candidates are all in the Republican Party primary. There are no locally contested Democratic Party races.
The public is invited to this free event.
The candidates are:
- Victoria County Clerk — Brandy Schustereit and Heidi Easley, incumbent.
- Victoria County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 — John Miller, incumbent, and Micah Patton
- Victoria County Commissioner, Precinct 2 — Jeanette Valdez, Kevin Janak, incumbent, Jason Ohrt and Zed Stewart.
- Victoria County Commissioner, Precinct 4 — Clint Ives, incumbent, and Kenneth Sexton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.