Charter amendments
A. Cleanup language/ wording
For: x,xxx...xx%
Against: x,xxx...xx%
B. Be in state compliance
For: x,xxx...xx%
Against: x,xxx...xx%
C. Term limits
For: x,xxx...xx%
Against: x,xxx...xx%
D. Filling vacancies
For: x,xxx...xx%
Against: x,xxx...xx%
E. Park land lease
For: x,xxx...xx%
Against: x,xxx...xx%
F. Absence of mayor and mayor pro-tem
For: x,xxx...xx%
Against: x,xxx...xx%
G. Electing mayor pro-tem
For: x,xxx...xx%
Against: x,xxx...xx%
H. Publish new ordinances electronically
For: x,xxx...xx%
Against: x,xxx...xx%
I. Hiring city attorney office employees
For: x,xxx...xx%
Against: x,xxx...xx%
J. Powers/duties of city attorney
For: x,xxx...xx%
Against: x,xxx...xx%
K. Signature for checks, etc.
For: x,xxx...xx%
Against: x,xxx...xx%
L. Clarifying registered voters language
For: x,xxx...xx%
Against: x,xxx...xx%
M. Conflicts of interest
For: x,xxx...xx%
Against: x,xxx...xx%
N. Establishing quorum in event of multiple deaths, illness on council
For: x,xxx...xx%
Against: x,xxx...xx%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.