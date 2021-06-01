When Chad Hall first moved to Texas with his wife Michelle in 2000, he said they weren’t expecting to stay long. But they fell in love within the first 15 minutes.
“Something spoke to us, and we stayed,” said Chad Hall. As of Tuesday, Hall is one of five candidates running for the Victoria City Council's District 3 seat, which was vacated when Councilman Jeff Bauknight filed to run for mayor. The special election for both races has been set for July 3.
Hall first moved to El Campo to be a band director. After his wife got a job with the Victoria Symphony, they put down roots in Victoria.
Hall went on to get his MBA in strategic management from the University of Houston-Victoria and later worked as the senior human resource analyst for the city of Victoria.
In 2007, he began working for Regional Steel Products, eventually becoming general manager. Since joining Regional Steel, both Hall and the company have received multiple awards for their quality control program and teamwork, among others.
It was during his time working for the city, Hall said, that he first got “tied into” City Council. Through that experience, he realized that city employees are responsible for “making all the magic happen” and was struck by the teamwork aspect of the city’s inner workings.
Hall lives with his wife and 10-year-old daughter in the same house they bought when they first moved to Victoria.
Why did you decide to run for City Council?
“I never had the intent to run. I like to be the guy behind the scenes that’s encouraging everybody else,” said Hall.
He said his wife was the first to push him to run. She pointed out that he met his own criteria for who should serve on City Council, such as experience with multimillion-dollar budgets or completing the city’s civilian academies.
“I think they need to have a history with the city already, showing that they care about being involved,” said Hall.
He said he was convinced that instead of just talking, he should work to make change happen.
“All the time we’re talking about somebody else needs to do the job, somebody else needs to fix this for us,” said Hall. “And I really started to wonder, why are we always doing that instead of jumping in and trying to do something positive ourselves?”
If elected, what will you prioritize as a councilman?
“My first job is to go in and learn,” said Hall. “I can’t readily promise you that I’m going to change this, change that, implement this, implement that.”
Like any job, he said, there will be much to learn. He said he wants to bring a team-building leadership style to City Council and to build a bridge between his constituents and city staff.
Affordable housing is also important, he said.
“We don’t want to make Victoria a pass-through market anymore,” he said. “But in order to be able to do that, the young people that are coming in to build their careers need a reason to stay. They need places to live.”
How would you prioritize communicating with residents and receiving citizen input?
“There are so many good things that the city is doing that people just don’t know about,” said Hall. “I think that one of the biggest problems that we have is simply communication.”
The council chamber is not the place where communication with citizens needs to happen, he said.
“That’s not where the magic happens,” said Hall. “It’s just like sometimes when you’re a teacher you have to actually go to students’ houses and help them out.”
He pointed to the meetings the city has had recently with residents and business owners in Crestwood as an example of what needs to happen.
Plus, he said, he and his wife already have a lot of name recognition in the community.
“The way you really make an impact is to go out there. It’s not in the council chamber. It’s out in the community, and we have a strong presence already doing that,” he said.
How do you think we should prioritize spending in next year’s budget?
“My No. 1 leaning will always be towards first responders,” said Hall. “I’ll start with that before roads, before anything else.”
He said he’d like to be able to offer competitive wages in order to keep the city’s seasoned veterans here.
When it comes to spending, however, he said, there’s just not a lot of “wiggle room” in the budget.
“Budget constrictions are so precise, and they’re mandated by law,” he said. If we want to do bigger things or more projects, the solution is not tinkering with the budget, he said, but finding new ways to do things to increase revenue.
“I do not mean raise taxes,” he said. Instead, he said he wants to create more opportunities. “The key here for us is to actually grow revenue by growing Victoria.”
The city of Victoria is set to receive $14.5 million through the American Rescue Plan. How would you like to see that stimulus money spent?
Hall said he would like to see a more inclusive process when it comes to spending the federal stimulus money. He would like to focus on communication efforts that educate and engage residents.
For him personally, he said, he’d like to see it spent on bigger, transformative projects in the city.
“I’d hate to see it nickel and dimed away,” he said. “It’d be real easy to say, ‘Oh, well, we’ve got these 10 priorities. Now we have 20. Now we have 50.’ And it just dilutes the power of what we actually have to do with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.