Duane Crocker was born and raised in Victoria. He left long enough to earn two degrees from Texas A&M and Texas Tech universities, then returned to practice law and raise his family in his hometown.
"That was kind of the primary driver. I thought (Victoria) was a great place to raise a family," Crocker said about his decision to move back to his hometown.
Crocker is one of five candidates running to fill Councilman Jeff Bauknight's seat representing District 3 on City Council. In May, Bauknight filed to run for mayor, vacating his seat on the council. The special election is July 3.
Crocker has practiced law in Victoria for 26 years, focusing mostly on corporate practice. About eight years ago he opened his own firm in downtown Victoria. He also serves as a general counsel for the Victoria County Navigation District.
Crocker said he enjoys spending time outdoors hunting with his son. He is the father of three children and a grandfather to two. His wife, Monica, who he describes as the CEO of the house, volunteers at the Mid-Coast Family Services thrift shop.
"To tell you about me, is to tell about my family," he said.
Why did you decide to run for City Council?
"'I've been working in Victoria, and now I want to work on Victoria,'" Crocker said, quoting something a friend once told him. "I've taken that to heart."
He said he feels he's already been doing that somewhat by serving on civic boards, like the Golden Crescent Food Bank, or as a general counsel for the navigation district, but he wants to take that experience and background and put it to work for the city at the next level.
If elected, what will you prioritize as a councilman?
"Big picture, I think, my priority will be responsible and effective use of taxpayer funds," said Crocker.
Since the government is spending taxpayers' money, he said, it is "hugely important" that taxpayers see a benefit from that spending.
How would you prioritize communicating with residents and receiving citizen input?
Councilmembers and city staff can't be everywhere to see the potential impacts of the decisions they make, Crocker said, which is why communication needs to be a two-way street between citizens and their local government.
As a councilman, Crocker said, he would be another avenue for residents to communicate with the city.
He pointed to the way Councilmen Dr. Andrew Young and Ricky De La Garza have met with residents of Crestwood Drive multiple times throughout the past month to hear their concerns about the Crestwood reconstruction project as an "exemplary" way of communicating with residents.
How do you think we should prioritize spending in next year's budget?
"Local government has some essential functions, and those need to be priorities," Crocker said, listing police, fire, roads, and utilities.
He doesn't think government should ignore projects that enhance livability, like parks, libraries and beautification efforts. But local government is created to provide those essential functions, he said, and they have to be the priority.
He said he thinks there are ways the city can maximize the money it spends. For example, he suggested finding more nonprofits and volunteers to partner with during Bootfest to minimize the amount of overtime the city has to pay employees.
"But by and large, I think, there's been a conservative approach," he said. "I want to make sure that continues."
The city of Victoria is set to receive $14.5 million through the American Rescue Plan. How would you like to see that stimulus money spent?
"I'd like to see that money spent on prioritized specific projects, geared toward capital improvement projects and infrastructure," said Crocker.
Ultimately, he'd like it to be spent on projects that will have a long-term benefit for the citizens of Victoria, like projects from the Capital Improvement Plan or expanding broad band infrastructure.
"There's some things from COVID-19 that aren't going away," said Crocker. Learning and working from home are here to stay, he added. "I would love to see a good portion of that money go into that."
