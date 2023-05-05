Voters in Victoria County have a say in whether property tax dollars will go toward a new college campus facility.

A bond valued at $10 million is on the ballot Saturday. Victoria College said it has raised $26.5 million for the proposed Student Success Center and needs this final piece to complete the project.

If the bond is approved by voters, property owners in Victoria County would pay 0.21 of a cent per $100 worth of property for three years beginning in 2024. For a home valued at $100,000, a taxpayer would owe $2.10 for the bond, college officials said.

The three-story student center would include a new library, tutoring center and testing center. An admissions office and advising center would also be housed in the new building.

Victoria College President Jennifer Kent said the Student Success Center is part of the college’s vision to serve the needs of today’s students. Statistics provided by the college show the share of students enrolled in noncredit courses increased from 32% to 40% between 2020 and 2022.

“The bond will allow Victoria College to prepare area students for the future, whether graduating with an associate degree, transferring to a four-year institution, or entering the workforce,” Kent said in a statement Wednesday.

Because the voter-approved bond for Victoria College’s Health Sciences Center is expected to be fully paid off in 2026, a homeowner with a property valued at $100,000 would see a tax decrease of $5.80 that year.

Kent said because the science center payments will end in three years, the four-year net increase in Victoria College property taxes will be 50 cents per $100,000 of property.

One opponent of the bond is Emett Alvarez, publisher of the Revista de Victoria newspaper. Alvarez said the bond comes at a bad time, when personal expenses are rising due to inflation.

“I think that with the recent property appraisal increases in the county, the taxing entities would want to lower taxes,” Alvarez said in an interview Wednesday.

Victoria College officials know some might be thinking about how their rising appraisal value will affect the cost of the bond, Kent said.

“A conservative 2% growth in appraised values was used to calculate the debt service tax rate for VC’s bond proposal,” Kent said. “If total appraised values increase, the debt service tax rate will decrease as the lower rate will generate the amount needed to repay the bond.”

Alvarez said that in his experience driving by the college, he has seen many unfilled parking spaces, making him wonder if online course offerings are driving down in-person class attendance.

“I’m wondering what they think about growth,” Alvarez said. “It’s hard to predict the future.”

If the Student Success Center is constructed, Victoria College’s 48-year-old library will eventually be demolished. The building represents “the highest energy usage of any building on the VC campus,” she said.

Alvarez said he disproved of the library’s demolition.

“It doesn’t look like there’s a lot to rehab, compared to the other buildings on campus,” Alvarez said.

Rather than increasing the property tax rate for three years, Alvarez said Victoria College should start a donation campaign to raise the remaining $10 million for the student center project.

Kent said Victoria County voters should make their voices heard this election.

“We know that over 70% of our students remain in the region, work here, raise their families here and contribute to the local economy,” Kent said. “We can get more students to successful completion with expanded tutoring, a reimagined library, enrollment services and additional support services.”