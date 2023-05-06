Victoria County residents approved Victoria College's $10-million bond package Saturday evening.

“To everyone in the community who went to the polls and voted — thank you,” Victoria College President Jennifer Kent said in a statement. “I especially want to thank our

Victoria College said it had raised $26.5 million for the proposed Student Success Center and needed the final piece to complete the project.

About 54% of the final unofficial vote backed the bond with 46% voted against.

With it passed by voters, property owners in Victoria County will pay 0.21 of a cent per $100 worth of property for three years beginning in 2024. For a home valued at $100,000, a taxpayer would owe $2.10 for the bond, college officials said.

The three-story student center is expected to include a new library, tutoring center and testing center. An admissions office and advising center is also expected be housed in the new building.

Kent said the Student Success Center is part of the college’s vision to serve the needs of today’s students. Statistics provided by the college show the share of students enrolled in noncredit courses increased from 32% to 40% between 2020 and 2022.

“The bond will allow Victoria College to prepare area students for the future, whether graduating with an associate degree, transferring to a four-year institution, or entering the workforce,” Kent said in a statement Wednesday.

Because the voter-approved bond for Victoria College’s Health Sciences Center is expected to be fully paid off in 2026, a homeowner with a property valued at $100,000 would see a tax decrease of $5.80 that year.

Kent said because the science center payments will end in three years, the four-year net increase in Victoria College property taxes will be 50 cents per $100,000 of property.

“We are fortunate to be in a community that is so supportive of higher education, and we’re excited about this opportunity to build for the future,” said Bland Proctor, Victoria College Board of Trustees chair, in a statement. “Voters let us know they appreciated the fact that we had done our due diligence by committing nearly three-fourths of total project costs before proposing a bond, and it’s apparent they truly recognized this as an investment in our future.”

One opponent of the bond was Emett Alvarez, publisher of the Revista de Victoria newspaper. Alvarez said the bond came at a bad time, when personal expenses are rising due to inflation.

“I think that with the recent property appraisal increases in the county, the taxing entities would want to lower taxes,” Alvarez said in an interview Wednesday.

While his opposition to the bond did not change with the result, he congratulated the college on a successful bond campaign.

"They had good community leadership supporting it and that was very favorable toward their outcome," Alvarez said."Those that voted in favor of it don't mind the tax increase and probably can afford it. We only got about 8% of the voters to go out and vote this time around, which is very low. People either didn't care or just didn't see a need to vote for it or against it."