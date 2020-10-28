Crossroads donors have given thousands of dollars to the campaigns of candidates seeking office in Victoria County in the final weeks before the Nov. 3 election.
In the race for Victoria County commissioner of Precinct 1, Republican candidate Kenneth Wells is facing Democratic incumbent Danny Garcia. Wells received about $3,350 in donations from Oct. 1 to 26, according to his most recent campaign finance report. In that time frame, the longtime sheriff’s deputy spent about $2,500 on his campaign.
“I’m thankful that (supporters) heard what I had to say, trust that I’m going to do what I’ve said and that they’ve contributed to the campaign,” he said Wednesday. “It’s helped immensely.”
Between Dec. 17 and Feb. 15, Wells received $600 in contributions and spent about $800 on his campaign, according his report filed in February. Between then and Oct. 1, he received about $1,300 in monetary donations, pledged donations and non-monetary donations, according to his report, and spent about $2,075.
Garcia, who was first elected in 2012, received $300 in contributions and spent about $3,600 on his campaign from Oct. 3 to 26, according to his most recent campaign finance report.
Throughout all of 2020 before Oct. 3, Garcia received $700 and spent about $2,770 on his campaign, according to his campaign finance reports.
Candidates Ashley Hernandez and Jane Bernal are facing off Tuesday in hopes to be elected as Victoria County’s next tax assessor-collector. The winner will succeed Rena Scherer, who began her long tenure with the county in 1993.
Hernandez, the Republican candidate for the job, garnered about $2,350 in donations from Oct. 2 to 26, and spent about $6,370, according to her most recent campaign finance report.
“A huge thank you to all my donors for your generosity,” she said Wednesday. “ I am very grateful for your help and continuous support throughout my campaign.”
Between December and Oct. 2, Hernandez received overall just more than $24,000 in donations, and has spent about $23,200 on her campaign, according to her campaign finance reports.
Bernal, the Democratic candidate, received $675 in contributions and spent about $1,400 on her campaign from Jan. 15 to March 3, according to her most recent campaign finance report.
Bernal has not filed a report since then, according to the Victoria County elections office. She said Wednesday that she hasn’t filed another report because she’s been out of town unexpectedly, but that she is thankful for recent donations she’s received from the Victoria Democratic Party and her family.
Voters will choose between Democratic candidate Jeff Meyer and Republican candidate Vicente Flores Jr. for the Victoria County constable Precinct 1 seat. Flores received about $750 in donations and spent about $150 on his campaign from Dec. 17 to Sept. 28, according to his most recent and only campaign finance report.
Meyer did not have any campaign finance reports filed with the county elections office as of Wednesday.
For the Victoria school board race, incumbent Bret Baldwin is facing challenger Rick Streeter for the District 3 spot.
Baldwin, who is wrapping up his first term on the board, received about $2,770 in contributions from Sept. 26 to Oct. 25, according to his most recent finance report. During that time, he spent about $2,250 on his campaign.
Between May and Sept. 26, Baldwin received about $3,700 in donations and spent about $1,670 on his campaign, according to his finance reports.
Streeter, a teacher, did not receive any donations and did not spend any money on his campaign from May 2 to Oct. 26, according to his finance reports.
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election ends Friday.
