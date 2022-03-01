Two candidates, incumbent Clint Ives and challenger Kenneth Sexton, will face off for the Republican nomination for Victoria County Precinct 4 Commissioner.
Ives, who was first elected in 2011, said his time running construction crews prior to becoming commissioner of Precinct 4 helped prepare him for the position. It gave him the skills to manage people and budgets. He also spoke to those who held the office prior to running to understand the position better so he could hit the ground running, as the administration side of the position has a high learning curve, he said.
As commissioner, Ives has put an emphasis on improving much of the infrastructure of Precinct 4, as much of it was aging. The precinct had 68 miles of gravel roads, three to five times more than the other precincts of Victoria County, he said.
He also put an emphasis on public safety, making sure the Victoria County Sherriff's Office is properly funded, with the commissioners court significantly increasing the office's budget since he took office.
He is also working to make sure the health department has the resources it needs, noting that the pandemic showed the necessity for a modern health department.
If re-elected, Ives plans to continue to seek improvements to his precinct and the county's road systems utilizing federal and state assistance to maximize the county's ability to meet it's infrastructure needs without having to go to the taxpayers. He also plans to continue to support law enforcement and the health department to maximize both their service ability.
Sexton, an Inez resident and Victoria native, said his character and running his own ranch construction company gives him the experience necessary to be the Precinct 4 commissioner. With his character he plans to bring transparency to the commissioner court, he said.
If elected, Sexton plans to address drainage issues in Precinct 4 through a drainage study with the drainage district. Much of Precinct 4 struggles with flooding when it rains, he said.
He also plans to go around to every county facility and meet every employee in the county once he has taken office.
Sexton describes himself as an open person and wants to talk to everyone not just people in management positions. Sexton promises transparency and accountability and is hoping to make Victoria County an even better place to live.
Sexton has previously founded and developed the homeowner association for River Oaks Townhomes in College Station, where he served as its vice president for five years and its president for two years.
The winner will not have a Democratic Party opponent in the general election.
