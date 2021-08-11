As the new Victoria County Democratic Chair, Woodrow Wagner is trying to get the party more involved with the local community. One of his first ideas to do that was by having the Democratic Party host an event event for community members to come out and meet the District 3 City Council candidates.
Both Chad Hall and Duane Crocker will be at Vela Farms, 221 S. Main St., Friday morning to talk with voters about themselves and answer questions.
Hall and Crocker first ran for the District 3 seat in July's special election, alongside three other candidates. No candidate was able to earn more than 50% of the votes, the required amount to win the election. Crocker earned 41.5% of the votes, and Hall earned 22.9%. As the candidates with the highest percentage of votes, the two will face each other again in a runoff election on Aug. 21.
Wagner said he wasn't hosting the event because either of the candidates have any affiliation with the Democratic Party or because he plans to endorse either candidate.
"I just want people to start getting a better sense of local leaders and local government whether they have a D or an R by their name," he said. "They're going to make decisions that are going to be very impactful on (residents') everyday lives here in Victoria."
When Wagner brought the idea for the event to the Democratic Party board, they were instantly supportive, he said. These were the type of ideas he talked about implementing when he was being considered for the chair position, so he doesn't think anyone was surprised by him suggesting it, he said.
Since he announced the event he said he's had four or five people approach him asking to be precinct chairs for the Democratic Party. With those new additions, he currently only has about 11% chairs. His goal is for there to be not only a Democratic precinct chair for all 35 voting precincts in Victoria County, but also a Republican precinct chair.
"That's when the apparatus works the best. When you have 35 Democrats and 35 Republicans, then you have twice the turnout," Wagner said. "Regardless of which party they're talking about, people are engaged."
Wagner said he hopes plenty of residents will come out to meet Hall and Crocker on Friday.
"I have gotten to meet both of these gentlemen, and they seem to be very honorable, dedicated Victorians, who care about Victoria," he said.
