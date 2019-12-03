Incumbent Precinct 3 Victoria County Constable Kenneth Easley Jr. is asking voters to return him to the office for another term.
Since 2005, Easley, a 50-year-old eighth-generation Victoria-area resident, has served in that office as a Republican.
"Over the past 15 years that I have served as constable, the office has made great strides in the service to our county," he said. "I'd like to continue serving the people of Precinct 3 and Victoria County."
Easley has 25 years of law enforcement experience and holds a Master Peace Officer Certification.
As constable, Easley has patrolled his precinct, served court documents and investigated criminal activity.
Before taking office, he served as a deputy at the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
