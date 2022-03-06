The Victoria County Republican Party will hold precinct conventions Monday at the Power Avenue Warehouse, 402 E. Power Ave.
Party chairman Bill Pozzi will call the meeting to order and introduce Victoria County elected officials in attendance. He will then call the precinct conventions to order.
The main role of the precinct conventions is to select delegates to the county convention and to submit resolutions that may eventually become part of the party platform. Delegates chosen at the precinct conventions then attend the party's county convention on March 26.
The Victoria GOP monthly meeting will also be held Monday. The Power Avenue Warehouse doors will open at 5 p.m. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. A home-cooked meal will be served at 5:15 p.m. along with Republican conversations. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are appreciated.
For more information about the Victoria County Republican Party, contact Pozzi, at 361-727-7029, or email billpozzi@gmail.com.
