The two candidates for Victoria County tax assessor-collector will participate in the Victoria Advocate's live debate at 5 p.m. June 22.
David Hagan and Ashley Hernandez are the two candidates on the Republican primary runoff ballot on July 14. They were the top two vote-getters in the primary election. Neither received more than 50 percent of the vote, prompting the runoff.
The debate will be aired via Zoom on the Victoria Advocate's Facebook page. A recording also will be available afterward at VictoriaAdvocate.com.
The public is invited to submit debate questions in advance. Please email those to Chris Cobler, Advocate editor and publisher at ccobler@vicad.com.
