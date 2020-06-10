Hagan-Hernandez runoff

David Hagan, left, and Ashley Hernandez will face each other in a May runoff election for the Victoria County Tax Assessor/Collector.

The two candidates for Victoria County tax assessor-collector will participate in the Victoria Advocate's live debate at 5 p.m. June 22.

David Hagan and Ashley Hernandez are the two candidates on the Republican primary runoff ballot on July 14. They were the top two vote-getters in the primary election. Neither received more than 50 percent of the vote, prompting the runoff.

The debate will be aired via Zoom on the Victoria Advocate's Facebook page. A recording also will be available afterward at VictoriaAdvocate.com.

The public is invited to submit debate questions in advance. Please email those to Chris Cobler, Advocate editor and publisher at ccobler@vicad.com.

