The Victoria Democratic Party will host their annual Christmas Party and launch their Campaign 2022 candidate meet and greets on Friday.
Friday's guest will be Anthony Tristan, who is running for the Democratic nomination for the 27th U.S. Congressional District.
"This is an excellent opportunity for all members of the community to ask him questions about the issues that are most important to the citizens of Victoria County," said Party Chair Woodrow Wagner, who was elected to the position in July.
The entire community, not only Victoria County Democrats, are invited to the party and meet and greet, he said. Their goal is to help all residents learn more about the candidates who run to represent them.
Since being elected party chair, Wagner has been active in trying to engage more people in the political process locally.
"It's been a busy and productive year for Democrats in Victoria County," said Wagner. "As a result of our efforts, more citizens in this county actively participate in the political process and are aware of the policies, issues and decisions that directly affect their lives."
The purpose of the Christmas meeting, he said, will be to celebrate the hard work of community members while exploring additional ways to help the most vulnerable and marginalized members of the community.
