National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, and Victoria County’s elections administrator is encouraging residents to register to vote in time for the Nov. 3 election.
“Every eligible American voter should exercise his or her right to be heard at the ballot box this year and in every election,” said Margetta Hill, the county’s elections administrator, in a news release. “National Voter Registration Day is the right place to start by getting registered.”
Americans will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a nationwide effort to register voters before Election Day in November. Locally, the COVID-19 pandemic should not be a concern in getting registered because the elections office has adapted to keep voters safe, the release said.
The deadline for registering to vote in person is Oct. 5.
Voter registration drives on Tuesday will take place at:
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., curbside, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Sweet Fountainz Bakery, 5805 John Stockbauer Drive, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Victoria College Student Center, 2200 E. Red River St., curbside, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- University of Houston-Victoria University Commons, 3006 N. Ben Jordan St., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- For more information, contact the Victoria County Elections Office at 361-576-0124.
