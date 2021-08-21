Residents of District 3 in Victoria will choose between Duane Crocker and Chad Hall to be their next City Council representative on Saturday.
This will be the third recent election for the City Council seat. After being reelected to represent District 3 in May, Jeff Bauknight forfeited his seat to run for mayor in a special election.
A special election was then held to fill the vacated District 3 seat in July. There were five candidates on the ballot then, and none were able to secure more than 50% of the votes, the necessary amount to win an election.
A runoff election was then scheduled for Crocker, who led with 42% of the votes, and Hall, who earned 23%.
Born and raised in Victoria, Crocker has practiced law in the city since 1994. He also serves as general counsel for the Victoria County Navigation District. He believes he can be a common-sense, fiscally conservative representative for the district.
“Local government has some essential functions, and those need to be priorities,” said Crocker, listing police, fire, roads and utilities. While projects to enhance livability shouldn’t be ignored, he said those other four items have to be the priority.
Hall has experience working in human resources for both the city of Victoria and Regional Steel. Most recently he served as general manager there. Hall has said he wants to bring a team-building leadership style to the city and focus on improving communication with citizens.
“There are so many good things that the city is doing that people just don’t know about,” said Hall. “I think that one of the biggest problems that we have is simply communication.”
Voting begins Saturday at 7 a.m. and will continue until 7 p.m. At the end of early voting Tuesday, 1,456 people had voted, just under 12% of eligible voters in the district
