All Crossroads residents who want to vote in the March primary election must be registered by to vote by Feb. 3.
“If you want to have your voice heard, you need to vote,” said Margetta Hill, Victoria County’s elections administrator. “So first, it is important to be registered.”
In Victoria County, voter registration applications are available at the county Elections Office, 2805 N. Navarro St., Suite 500, and online on the Election’s Office website. Applications filled out online must be dropped off in person or mailed in.
To be eligible to register to vote, individuals must be a United Sates citizen; a resident of the county in which you register; and at least 17 years and 10 months old, and 18 years old on Election Day.
People can not register if they are a convicted felon, though people may be eligible to vote if they have completed their sentence, probation and parole.
People are not eligible to register if they have been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
Early voting for the election begins Feb. 18. The primary election is March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.