A number of voter registration efforts will be hosted across Victoria on and ahead of National Voter Registration Day in preparation of the joint special election this fall.
On National Voter Registration Day, Tuesday, voter registrars will be out to help folks get registered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweet Fountainz Bakery, Victoria College Student Center, University of Houston-Victoria Commons and at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 2 special election is Oct. 4. Even if residents believe they are registered to vote there are many reasons they may need to update or check their voter registration. If you have moved, married, or changed your name you will need to update your voter registration.
On Saturday, a criminal justice advocacy and community outreach event will be at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St. The event will share information about how to support those affected by the criminal justice system, as well as provide information on voting eligibility and registration.
“Voting is one thing and that’s important, but your participation in democracy expands to other things — learning about issues, educating yourself on what’s going on,” said Woodrow Wagner, chair of the Victoria County Democrat Party. The party is sponsoring Saturday’s event.
On Nov. 2 the county will hold a joint special election in which voters will vote for a state constitutional amendment, Victoria school district bond election that has four ballot items and a bond for the Bloomington school district.
The elections office is also now accepting applications to vote by mail until Oct. 22. To qualify to vote by mail you must 65 years old or older by Election Day, have a disability which prevents you from entering a polling location, be confined in jail but not convicted of a felony offense, or be absent from the county during the early voting period and on Election Day.
