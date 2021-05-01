Victoria voters will determine the fate of the Victoria school district’s $156.8 million bond Saturday.
The multi-million dollar bond calls for the rebuild of Stroman Middle School for $73.7 million and Mission Valley Elementary School for $23 million. It also calls for district-wide repairs for $58.4 million and the addition of playgrounds at each elementary school for $1.5 million.
If approved by voters, the middle school would take about three years to plan, construct and open and the elementary school would take about two years.
The bond comes with a tax increase to voters. It would increase the district’s Interest and Sinking tax rate by 75 cents per $100 assessed valuation, according to the bond proposal. That would amount to about $75 annually for a home valued at $100,000.
Bonds are typically paid off in 30 years.
People who are 65 years or older and have filed a homestead exemption will not be affected by the school bond tax increase. These property owners only see school tax increases if their home valuation increases.
Victoria resident Jayne Lemke is in favor of the $156.8 million bond.
“I am a strong supporter of it,” Lemke said. “Our facilities have exceeded usefulness.”
Lemke said she would like to see local dollars go toward the betterment of future generations here in Victoria.
As a business owner, Lemke sees the bond as a way to boost the economy. Residents should stop postponing the passage of a bond because it is desperately needed now, she said.
In November 2017, Victoria residents shot down a $157 million school bond. That bond looked to rebuild Mission Valley and Stroman along with two other campuses. It also looked to create a multi-activity complex. That election took place months after Hurricane Harvey made landfall.
Victoria resident Bill Pozzi, who also serves as the county’s Republican chairman, remains on the fence when it comes to the $156.8 million bond. But, he is leaning toward voting no.
There are portions of the bond Pozzi likes such as the rebuild of Mission Valley and the district-wide repairs.
The hesitation for voting yes comes with the Stroman rebuild because of the $73.7 million price tag, Pozzi said.
“It’s a lot of money,” he said. “I just think $73 million is too much from Stroman.”
