Incumbent Frankie Bates is facing three challengers Tuesday in the race for the Republican Party nomination for Lavaca County Commissioner for Precinct 3.
Before becoming the Precinct 3 commissioner, Bates was a two-term Shiner City Councilman. Bates said he knows a lot about workforce training, road improvements and oil and gas activity. He said he worked to implement preventative measures to road damage during his first term as a commissioner.
He also said the job gave him experience in purchasing equipment and road materials as well as operation and repairs for equipment.
Cleve Handley, 55, also currently works for the precinct as an equipment operator in the road and bridge division. If he wins the nomination, his priorities will include road maintenance, replacing old equipment and hiring trained EMTs.
Kenny Siegel, 53, who lives in Shiner, works as a DeWitt County equipment operator. He said he wouldn't be a "suit and tie" commissioner, and that he's not afraid to get out into the field and roll up his sleeves.
Mark Yackel, 48, is a probation officer in Shiner. He said his job has allowed him to meet all walks of life in Lavaca County, which he said would lend a unique perspective to the position of county commissioner.
The winner of Tuesday’s primary will be unopposed in the November general election.
