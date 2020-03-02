Three candidates – incumbent Gary Burns and challengers James Kurth and James Soderholtz – are vying for the Republican nomination for Victoria County commissioner Precinct 3 on Tuesday.
Burns, who was first elected in 2004, said his decades of business experience have made him well-prepared for his job as a commissioner. He said he knows how to think outside the box to solve problems and get things done.
Throughout his years on the court, Burns said he’s been conservative with the county’s tax dollars and is proud of his role in making community assets such as Patriot Park, the Crossroads Area Veterans’ Service Center and the county’s grant department become what they are today.
If reelected, Burns said he plans to continue prioritizing accessibility, transparency, hard work and honesty throughout his work in Precinct 3 and Victoria County at large.
Kurth, a Victoria native and military veteran, said his experience leading major projects in the military has given him the experience needed to be an efficient leader in the county. Among his military experience, Kurth said he was responsible for the mentorship and provision of technical advice and assistance to 57 military and 32 civilian instructors on the integrity and accuracy of all Programs of Instruction at the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School.
Kurth previously served as a city planning commissioner in Cache, Okla., and currently serves as the American Legion Department of Texas Division 3, District 9 Zone commander. He helped establish Operation Not Forgotten, a faith-based outreach group for veterans in the Golden Crescent.
If elected, Kurth said he planned to prioritize public safety by working to address needs of the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and local first responders. Also, he said he’d prioritize taking action on road and infrastructure projects and would create a new system that ensures follow-through on issues.
Soderholtz worked for the county for more than 17 years as a supervisor in the environmental division of the Victoria County Public Health Department, which, he said, has prepared him to serve as a county commissioner. He said he is seeking the office because he thinks it is time to bring new leadership to Victoria County’s commissioners court.
If elected, Soderholtz said he’d prioritize leading the county to operate on a tight budget and improve county spending. He said he would prioritize evaluating all of the county's departments and eliminating waste, and work to allocate more funding to the sheriff's office and volunteer fire departments.
The winner will be unopposed in the November general election.
