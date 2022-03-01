Two previous opponents will go head-to-head in the DeWitt County Republican primary Tuesday to determine who will be the party’s nominee for county commissioner Precinct 2.
Incumbent James B. Pilchiek and challenger Ken Eilers last met in the March 2018 primary.
Pilchiek has been busy rebuilding roads that were torn up by oil field traffic. He also monitors and approves budgets to make sure spending is kept under control.
He served as chairman of the airport committee that help find property to relocate the airport; served on the committee for the county annex building and keeps up with the FEMA regulations.
Eilers is a Yoakum area businessman.
The precinct serves the Yoakum area that is in DeWitt County.
The winner will not have a Democratic Party opponent in the November general election
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.