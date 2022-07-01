The latest elementary and middle school STAAR test results strengthen hopes that Texas students are recovering academically from COVID-19, according to scores released by the Texas Education Agency on Friday.
The results included math and reading scores from grades 3 through 8. Each grade level saw an increase from 2021 in the percentage of students who met grade level requirements, though the size of that increase varied.
However, in math tests each grade level is still below results from 2019. That trend is opposite from the reading results, which saw improvement over both 2019 and 2021 numbers.
Scores across the board dropped between 2019 and 2021, which the TEA attributed to the effects of virtual learning and other difficulties associated with the pandemic.
The agency hopes that the increases between 2021 and 2022, which were seen in elementary, middle and high school tests, show that students are beginning to recover from lost learning during 2020 and 2021.
“The investments that the state is making in reading academies and accelerated instruction are clearly paying dividends for our students, and the results are a testament to the hard work of teachers across our state,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in an agency news release. “While we still have much work to do to recover from COVID-related learning loss in mathematics, the improvements our students have made in reading are clear."
The results also show a racial disparity within Texas schools.
For example, in 2022 77% of Asian American students in Texas met or were above grade level on the math assessment, compared to 54% of white students, 34% of Hispanic students, and 25% of African American students.
Almost every public school student in the state, 98%, took the tests this year, with the majority of students taking it online.
