Elizabeth Holmes dropped out of Stanford in 2003 as a 19-year-old to start Theranos. She is photographed in 2014 while speaking about the company's vision at their headquarters in Palo Alto, California. Holmes and Sunny Balwani were ordered late Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to pay more than $450 million in restitution for defrauding investors. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group/TNS)