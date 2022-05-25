A Victoria County business owner and two bookkeepers say the woman who embezzled thousands from them should have gone to prison.

On Tuesday, Billie Hessler, 52, of Victoria, was given a deferred adjudication probation sentence that requires her to serve 90 days in jail, repay about $188,000 and complete 300 hours of community service for stealing thousands from local businesses over the course of years. But owners and employees of the businesses said that was not enough — in part because of the terrible betrayal of trust perpetrated by Hessler.

"She took the trust that her employers placed in her, with their lives and their livelihood, and ripped it to shreds," said Michelle Humphries, a Victoria bookkeeper who was hired by business owner Stanley Koenig.

Finding a balance between "punishing the thief" and "making the victim whole" can be tricky in case such as these, said Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson in an email on Wednesday. And a probated sentence allows the defendant to remain employed so they can make restitution payments, she said.

"In light of Ms. Hessler’s acknowledgement of guilt, restitution paid thus far, and agreement to continue paying back her victims, we felt the terms of the plea agreements were just resolutions," Filley Johnson said.

According to court documents, Hessler was convicted of stealing more than $300,000 from Koenig and his wife. But Humphries, who reviewed the Koenigs' books, said it was closer to $800,000 or more.

Filley Johnson said the restitution ordered in the probation terms reflects the amounts that could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

"What we suspect and what can be proven to a jury are often two different things," she said.

Hessler obtained access to the funds while she was serving as the company's bookkeepers, Humphries said. She also said Hessler took advantage of a family tragedy suffered by the Koenigs to gain access.

While reviewing accounting records after Hessler's theft was discovered, Humphries said she found records showing Hessler had spent the money on all manner of frivolous expenses, including a vacation to a Disney theme park, hair and nail appointments, groceries and a wedding.

"She knew that she could hide it," Humphries said, adding, "They had no reason not to trust her, and she used that to her advantage."

Stanley Koenig declined to comment for this story, and Hessler could not be reached for comment.

But during an emotional victim impact statement given in court Tuesday, Koenig said he and his family had been harmed "spiritually, emotionally and financially."

"I'm not feeling truth. I'm not feeling any justice," he said in the statement, adding, "You're getting away with it."

Humphries said she was disappointed that Hessler could steal hundreds of thousands and only receive a 90-day jail sentence.

Lance Kouches, owner of Devil Dog Swabbing, an Inez oil field business that was also stolen from by Hessler, agreed.

"That’s what blows my mind. You are sitting there, working for a man who would give you anything if you asked," he said of the theft from the Koenigs. "And you still chose to steal."

Kouches, who grew up in Victoria County, said he has known Hessler since high school.

Hessler began working as a bookkeeper for Devil Dog Swabbing after Stanley Koenig purchased 20% of the business.

Although Kouches wished Hessler was sentenced to several years in prison, he said he thought Filley Johnson had done all she could.

Hessler pleaded guilty to two felonies, one of which was a first-degree felony. If she violates the terms of her deferred adjudication probation, she could land a prison sentence of 5-99 years.

Kouches' wife Jenny Kouches, who took over bookkeeping at Devil Dog Swabbing after the theft was discovered, said it was less about the money and more a matter of principle.

"I could care less about being paid back," she said, adding, "I know other people who had stolen less than what she had stolen, and they got way more time than she got."

Kouches added that she wondered what message the punishment sends to the community's children.

In 2020, Victoria Livestock Show officials accused Hessler of embezzling about $139,000 when she was serving as the stock show's treasurer. Filley Johson said Tuesday that stock show officials never pursued criminal charges against Hessler and instead decided to settle in exchange for restitution.

That didn't sit well with Kouches.

"It's just not OK," Kouches said.

Kouches, who also gave a victim impact statement in court after Hessler's sentencing, said she now has mixed feelings about the woman.

"I will continue to pray about it," she said in an interview Wednesday. "I have some anger about it. It’s hard to see somebody who has done that and be out and about doing what they want to do. I do truly hope she learns from this."