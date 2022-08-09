A new project to build an oil refinery valued at $5.6 billion may get underway early next year in Victoria County.
If constructed, the refinery would be based in Bloomington and be managed by El Campo-based Prairie Energy Partners, a subsidiary of Southern Rock Energy Partners. It would be the first refinery to be built in the U.S. in more than 40 years and could rank among the largest 30 refineries in the country.
According to a tax break application submitted by the Bloomington ISD, Prairie Energy plans to start building the refinery next year. Commercial operations are estimated to begin during the first quarter of 2025.
The refinery would have the capacity to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day, according to documents.
Prairie Energy stated 423 new jobs would be created once production begins. Hundreds of construction workers would be employed to build the refinery.
This is a developing article. Check back at VictoriaAdvocate.com for updates.
