Tina Goodner is turning lemons into lemonade — and lemon cake, lemon cookies, lemon bars … well, you get the idea.
Goodner, who organized the recent Small Business Saturday pre-Christmas event and owns Socially Awkward Media and Cottontail Clothing Co., said the idea came to her one day, and she started planning for Lemon Dreamy, her new food trailer's name. Clearly, lemon is her favorite fruit.
"Throughout the years, I've been like, 'Oh, I'm gonna have a bakery. I'm gonna do this. And then I never did anything with it," Goodner said. She sold cupcakes out of her house in North Carolina before moving to Texas, she said, but "it wasn't like official or anything."
"So, I was just going to pull the trigger on this," she added. "I was like, 'I love lemons.' And my husband was like, 'Well, I don't know if you could make a business out of that just because you love them. I don't know that that's a very popular flavor.'
"And I was like, 'Are you kidding?'" she said.
Her Facebook page, facebook.com/lemondreamy, has photos of some of the items she plans to sell, all of them appearing too good to resist.
One is shown dripping with sugar frosting. "That's the swirl cake. So it's lemon. It's got the lemon cake part. And then it's got cream cheese and fruit reduction compote swirl. And it's so good. Yeah, it's definitely not for people watching their weight."
Goodner said she plans to operate during the week at a single location but bring the trailer to festivals and special events on weekends.
That's a bit different than her original plan.
"The original plan, when I came up with this idea, was to do a brick and mortar store," Goodner said. "And then have my bakery and a gift shop."
But the expenses of opening a bakery in Victoria seemed cost-prohibitive, she said. "You know, I had to have that $30,000 grease trap. And I'm like, for $30,000 I could get a trailer built and not have to have a grease trap. And so that's the route I went."
Beyond baked goods, she plans to have lemonade, of course, lemon bars and even lemon earrings.
She said she's worked out a deal to have Smokin Gun coffee available at her trailer. "So you can have my lemon scone and a couple of Smokin Gun coffees."
She said her trailer is about three weeks away.
"They said it takes about 20 days from from the start of it to the finish," she said. "And then there's like another seven days for delivery. But that's that's best-case scenario. But if there's any delays in the equipment or the parts, it will be longer. So I'm shooting for like, Feb. 23 to open, but I can't guarantee that right now."
The idea of only lemony goodness was a way to set her apart from other similar businesses, Goodner said.
"Dunkin' has like a lemon-filled donut. But that is it. You don't have everything lemon," she said. "So I was like, 'There's a lot of bakeries in town. And they're all really good.' And so I just was like, 'What can I do to set myself apart?' And I was like, everything lemon."
Where did she come up with the name Lemon Dreamy?
"You'll you'll understand the name when you taste it," Goodner said. "I just love lemon so much. Like I was canning lemon curd yesterday, and I could've eaten all of the jars myself. It's just the flavor. That's where it came from. I feel like that's what I think of when I eat lemon stuff. I'm like, 'Oh, it's so dreamy.'"