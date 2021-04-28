Texas Game wardens are investigating the slaughter of several alligators that were discovered dead on Sunday evening off Old Seadrift Road in rural Calhoun County.
John Humbert, a wildlife photographer and Seadrift resident, spent the last year and a half regularly photographing the alligators amongst other creatures in irrigation canals at the remote location.
Humbert went to the area on Saturday to take pictures of migrating Dickcissels and saw the alligators in their normal, “happy and healthy state,” he said.
But that was no longer the case when he returned Sunday evening with a friend.
“We discovered that somebody had shot the gators. All of them,” he said. “They go from happy and feeding on fish there, and the next day they’re all dead.”
Humbert reported the incident to Operation Game Thief — the states’ wildlife crime-stoppers program, which offers rewards for information that leads to an arrest or conviction for a wildlife crime.
He counted five dead alligators as well as two dead shorebirds and a turtle.
A criminal investigation was opened on Tuesday after Calhoun County Game Warden Jake McMahen visited the scene. McMahen said he was able to locate three dead alligators and confirmed that the incident is under investigation.
McMahen said the person or persons who shot the alligators could face several charges if caught.
American alligators were placed on the endangered species list in 1967 under a law that preceded the Endangered Species Act of 1973, and not removed from the list until 1978.
Alligators are still classified by the federal government as threatened and remain protected in all 10 states where they live.
Calhoun County, as well as Jackson, Matagorda, Refugio and Victoria counties, are among 22 counties classified by the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife as core counties for the American alligator, which mean they constitute as the prime historical habitat in the state.
In core counties, alligators can only be hunted from Sept. 10-30 on private property by registered hunters with hide tags that are directly issued to landowners by the parks and wildlife department, according to state law.
Hunting an alligator in a core county without a valid, unused hide tag is illegal, as is hunting an alligator with a firearm, hunting from a public roadway and on private property without a landowner’s consent.
Humbert, who has grown to love the remote area where the alligators were killed, says he cannot understand why someone killed the creatures.
“From my observations, the irrigation canals provided a protected, sheltered environment for baby gators to grow and feed and learn what gators do,” he said.
During his weekly visits, Humbert came to know the animals as small, docile and not aggressive, he said.
“They aren’t a threat to anyone out there, and the idea that someone would just shoot all of them is just senseless,” he said. “It indicates that someone has no regard for wildlife, no ethics and was not raised right ... it is just awful.”
Humbert hopes anyone with any information will step forward and report to Operation Game Thief.
“The sad reality is that it would be tough for the game wardens to make a case on this because it is such a remote area, and there is no witness,” he said. “Somebody knows something and the more people who know about this and the greater reach it has, that is how these cases usually are solved.
