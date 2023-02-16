A man-made bird haven in Matagorda Bay could grow larger later this year.
Chester Island, which is at risk of water erosion due to the wakes generated by vessels passing through the Matagorda Ship Channel, is home to various waterbirds, such as the brown pelican and roseate spoonbill.
The island was created by dredge materials that surfaced during the formation of the ship channel in the 1960s.
Andrew Smith, a U.S. Army Corps engineer based in Corpus Christi, said the island once spanned 300 acres. Today it is down to 60.
Every two years, the Army Corps dredges sediment from the Matagorda Ship Channel to ensure that vessels can navigate the area without getting stuck, Smith said. The channel must be at least 38 feet deep.
Chester Island has received sands from previous dredging projects. The latest land expansion occurred in 2020, according to Army Corps Operations Manager Aron Edwards.
Edwards said the Army Corps could award a contract for a Chester Island expansion project next month. The hired company might begin work in late April or early May.
"The timing of the project is important because we do not want to stress birds during their full-on nesting season," Edwards said.
The island could receive around 200,000 cubic yards of sediment this year, Edwards said.
The Army Corps coordinates with local members of the National Audubon Society to find a suitable time frame for dredging activities.
Breeding waterbirds usually start their nesting season in March and conclude it in August or September, according to Houston Audubon.
Smith said efforts at Chester Island may be delayed if officials determine the work would disturb nesting birds.
"With a six-month contract, there is enough flexibility to address all the variables," Smith said. "More often than not, we do end up placing the material.
"We might not get it there every time, but we certainly prefer to nourish bird islands and marshes when we can," Smith continued. "If we can nourish the beach, we do because its a beneficial use of dredge material."
Smith referred to sediment given to Chester Island as "sacrificial material."
"We're protecting the island by placing material that'll end up being eroded," Smith said.
The Matagorda island shrunk by 8 acres when Hurricane Harvey rolled through the Texas coast in 2017.
Chester Island is named after Chester Smith, the late conservationist who helped attract thousands of brown pelicans to what was once known as Sundown Island. The brown pelican was on the endangered species list until 2009, two years before Chester's death.