PORT LAVACA — Officials from a federal agency tasked with designing an expansion of the Matagorda Ship Channel discussed funding, ship safety and wildlife habitat recovery during a public meeting Wednesday evening.
The meeting at the Bauer Exhibit Building was held during the beginning stages of the process the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is undertaking to produce an environmental assessment of the expansion project.
Army Corps leaders said their goal for the meeting would be to identify topics the public would like to see addressed in their environmental report, known as a supplemental environmental impact statement, or SEIS.
In December, the Corps withdrew an SEIS it had filed over three years ago. The Corps said it had made a mathematical error, that it did not account for all of the cubic yards that would need to be dredged as part of the ship channel expansion.
The decision to withdraw came seven months after a coalition of environmental groups sued the Corps, saying the agency underestimated the loss of oyster reefs and seagrass beds. Concerns about mercury being resuspended from a nearby contamination site were also highlighted by the environmentalists.
The purpose of an SEIS is to explain how the construction phase can be carried out in a way that minimizes effects to the natural environment, said Jeff Pinsky, the environmental compliance chief of the Corps' Galveston District.
"Any time that we dredge, we have to find an area and review the impacts or potential effects of placing the dredge material wherever it will go, so that we can expand our channel," Pinsky said.
Through July 3, public comments related to the SEIS can be submitted to the Corps via email or through the U.S. Postal Service.
The Corps estimated the final version of the SEIS would be published in the fall of 2024. A draft of the report could be available to the public next spring.
Col. Rhett Blackmon, commander of the Corps' Galveston District, said when the Matagorda Ship Channel expansion was originally authorized in 2019, the estimated cost of the entire project was $200 million.
Normally, the federal government would pay for 75% of the ship channel expansion project, Blackmon said. The nonfederal sponsor, which is the Calhoun Port Authority, would cover 25% of the cost.
However, the Port Authority requested permission to allow oil and natural gas company Max Midstream to fund some of the project. Port Authority Director Charles Hausmann said Max Midstream remains interested in funding the project.
Max Midstream announced in 2020 that it would invest $225 million for the widening and deepening of the Matagorda Ship Channel.
Pinsky said the Corps' project "can't be designed to benefit a single user."
Max Midstream and other energy companies could benefit from a ship channel expansion because larger cargo ships could enter the Port of Calhoun, but all transport vessels would be supported by another advantage — more safety from hazards, like rough currents.
"A recent study by the Coast Guard showed that the max velocities going through the channel at this point are the highest in the country for any deep draft navigation channel," Pinsky said. "As a result, it makes for very challenging weather windows for when safe navigation can occur through the channel, and it limits the efficiency of the channel."
When materials are dredged from one area, they can sometimes be transferred to another area that would benefit from it, Pinsky said. An example would be a rookery island, where water erosion eliminates migratory birds need in order to be kept safe from predators.
Pinsky said the Corps wants its projects to reuse at least 70% of all dredge spoil by 2030.