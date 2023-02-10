An art contest for Matagorda County students is also an educational experience.
"The goal is to connect kids to their environment through art," Marty Rieck, a coordinator for the youth art contest, said. "Some of the birds we have chosen in the past are endangered in their environment."
Although the belted kingfisher, the theme for this year's art contest, is not endangered, Rieck said the bird is significant in Matagorda County because it can be found outside of saltwater habitats.
"It's beautiful and unique," Rieck said.
The art contest is part of the Matagorda Bay Birdfest in Palacios, which takes place March 24-26.
Art students are tasked with placing the bird in its local habitat, which could be a tree near water or a power line, according to the the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
Rieck said around 400 entries were judged last year. The top 50 contestants receive a bird field guide, and of that group, nine are awarded with cash prizes, which are split between the student and art teacher.
Artwork from the prize-winning students will be presented to the public at the City by the Sea Museum in Palacios. The presentation will begin around 11:30 a.m. on March 25, following the Palacios Parade of Birds.
Laurie Beck, who started the youth art contest six years ago, said the event encourages students to support the conservation of the diverse community of bird species in Matagorda County.
Past artwork from the competition has been featured in Cornell's BirdSleuth Investigator Magazine. The magazine features students from around the country.
"We were very excited about that," Beck said.