On a quiet July morning in Riverside Park, an eagle perched on a tree alongside a walking trail. The sound of approaching footsteps did not scare it because the eagle was not actually real.
It was just a display.
Standing about 6-inches-tall, the rust-coated metal silhouette of the eagle was tucked behind a tree trunk, hidden from prying eyes lest they be at just the right angle.
The eagle, along with nine other displays at the park, are scattered along a 1-mile walking trail that starts near the Memorial Rose Garden and ends inside the Athey Nature Trail.
While egrets and roseate spoonbills fly over the Guadalupe River, cutouts of chickadees and swallows take part in a game of I spy. The game runs through Sept. 15.
The bird displays were put up by the Victoria Convention & Travelers Bureau.
Joel Novosad, the bureau's director, said parkgoers who find all 10 metal birds, will have their name put in a prize drawing. Binoculars, books and bird guides are some of the rewards up for grabs.
To start the bird search, players can visit the Explore Victoria Birding I-Spy webpage. After pressing the "Sign Up" button on the lower half of the page, participants are prompted to enter their contact information in order to get started.
From there, players are given a list of 10 bird displays to find. Players can "check in" on their cellphone when they arrive at one of the stops on their list.
"Parents can take this opportunity to educate their kids about birds, but this is something everyone can enjoy," Novosad said.
As of 2021, the value of Texas' bird tourism industry was around $1.8 billion, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
One birder in the Crossroads is Cheryl Johnson, a nature photographer and author of "My Texas Bird Book" and other bird guides for children.
Johnson said the I spy game is a great activity for Victoria residents and visitors to do in Riverside Park, which is a busy location for bird-watching in the county.
"The community is embracing birds," Johnson said. "I love how the city makes birding tourism a priority."
In addition to photographing birds and writing children's books, Johnson teaches a "Birding 101" course at Victoria College's Academy for Lifelong Learning.
"One thing I noticed is that people young and old are surprised to see what they find when they start looking around," Johnson said.
While out on a birding trip, Johnson identifies birds by recording bird calls and taking photographs with the Merlin Bird ID app. Johnson said the best time to time to go bird-watching in the summer is in the morning and evening, as birds tend to settle down during the middle of the day.
"There's a plethora of information about birds thanks to the internet," Johnson said.
Over 250 bird species reside in Riverside Park, according to Cornell University's eBird website, which allows users to log the kinds of birds they found in the area.
Birders in Victoria can also bring their binoculars to an outdoor deck located at the Hiller House on North Vine Street.