The burn ban in Victoria County has been lifted effective immediately, according to the Victoria County Fire Marshal’s Office.
The burn ban, which was reinstated Monday, prohibited outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of the county.
Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said the amount of rainfall that the county received Wednesday reduced the the county’s rating on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, a measure for calculating an area’s potential for wildfire, by almost 100 points.
“We were going up steadily, but that rain was one of our big indicators that changed things and allowed us to lift the ban today,” he said.
Castillo said the fire marshal’s office will continue to monitor the drought index and will reinstate a burn ban if temperatures rise again and it becomes necessary to do so. Until then, he said people should remain vigilant when burning outside.
