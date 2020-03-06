Alfred Boehl always brings a trash bag and gloves with him when he goes outside for his daily walk.
Rarely, he said, does he come home with an empty bag. The Victoria resident picks up trash as he walks to help keep the city clean.
Because he can sometimes feel alone in his efforts, Boehl said he was glad to hear the city was bringing back Keep Victoria Beautiful.
“I enjoy getting outside and doing my part at the same time,” he said. “But it's clear that to make Victoria a cleaner place, more people need to do their part, too.”
The city has been making new progress to better clean and beautify the city, said Tiffany Koenig, the environmental and beautification coordinator of the city's environmental services department. Such progress includes the establishment of a community appearance division, the Take Pride Victoria litter awareness campaign and the revival of Keep Victoria Beautiful.
In the past, Keep Victoria Beautiful operated as a nonprofit that pushed for beautification projects across the community. After multiple years operating as an affiliate of Keep Texas Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful, the local chapter shut down several years ago.
Now, it is reforming with full support of the city, Koenig said, which she hopes will make it more successful.
Darryl Lesak, the city’s director of environmental services, said Keep Victoria Beautiful is “a chance for us to enhance the aesthetics of the city.”
“The appearance of our community speaks volumes about our city, and we want to ensure visitors and residents feel welcome,” he said.
Koenig said Keep Victoria Beautiful is expected to formally launch in April. At an upcoming board meeting later this month, officers will be elected and the board will answer questions such as: What are our top priorities? What do we want to tackle first this year? What projects do we want to tackle in the next few years?
The board, which includes business owners, city staff and residents, is “an energetic group,” Koenig said.
“And that’s key to making real improvements and getting excited with the community about this,” she said.
Koenig said forming the community appearance division, which will support the efforts of Keep Victoria Beautiful, was led by City Manager Jesús Garza last summer. Garza began his position with the city in May.
Garza said community appearance can play a role in the quality of life for residents and in economic development for a city at large. He said enhancing the quality of life in Victoria is a key effort in the city’s 2035 comprehensive plan.
“For us, it was a priority to look at the things that we were already doing, and saying ‘Let’s step up our game,’” he said. “This new structure will help prioritize these efforts.”
Koenig said the community appearance division is consistently out in the community picking up litter, planting flowers and doing cleanup projects. She said the division has about 11 projects lined up during the next year.
“It’s anything from us adding flowers and improving a landscape to recognizing ‘Hey, there’s a ditch that’s overgrown,’ and getting in and clearing it out,” Koenig said.
The city hopes the efforts will catch on.
“Beautification within any community will become contagious,” said Jacqueline Yates, the community appearance division supervisor. “We are determined to lead by example.”
Yates said one way residents can help contribute to the city’s appearance is mowing and weed trimming all the way from their houses to the street, including the sidewalk area. That will help enhance the neighborhood appearance as well as help extend the life of the sidewalk.
Echoing Yates’ suggestions, Koenig said the city needs the support of the whole community to be successful in keeping Victoria clean.
“Even if everyone did just a little bit, it would go a long way,” she said.
Koenig said when she thinks about why it is important to encourage community participation, she thinks of her neighbor.
“When he goes and mows his grass and makes it pretty, I want to make mine pretty, and we want people to have that same pride,” she said. “We have a beautiful town, and we want to be growing toward a cleaner community.”
Boehl, who already goes out of his way to help keep Victoria clean, said he is hopeful the city’s efforts will spur community change.
“A clean Victoria campaign will be successful by encouraging real care about this,” he said. “I think it's a very positive step for the city.”
(1) comment
Planting flowers is great, but when the city says they don't have the manpower, to clean up their sections of land. That's a whole other story.The city wants the community to help, stop permits to do upgrades on citizens property. People need permits to repair a fence, repair buildings that need it, among other repairs. Then if a person improves the appearance of their property, here goes the tax rate or the property value increase. They talk making the neighborhoods better, but then charge you for repairing your property. To bring it back to wear it was. If the city can give tax breaks for businesses, they can do the same for the residents. IMO
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.