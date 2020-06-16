The city will initiate stage one of its drought contingency plan on Thursday, as the Guadalupe River flow falls below its normal level for this time of year.
Under its 1998 surface water permit, the city must limit its pumping to no more than 10% of the river flow when the level of the river is below normal, according to a city news release.
Under stage one of the plan, residents are asked to voluntarily reduce water use for nonessential purposes and to practice water conservation measures to reduce the amount of water they consume.
Water conservation practices include:
- Water the lawn only when necessary.
- Water the lawn early in the morning and late in the evening to avoid unnecessary evaporative loss.
- Use a sprinkler that produces large drops of water, rather than a fine mist, to avoid evaporation.
- To avoid evaporation, turn soaker hoses so the holes are on the bottom.
- Water slowly for better absorption and never water on windy days.
- Avoid watering the street, sidewalks or driveways.
- Do not water too frequently. Too much water can overload the soil so that air cannot get to the roots, which can lead to diseases in plants.
- Do not over-water. Soil can absorb only so much moisture, and the rest simply runs off. An inch of water, applied once a week, will keep most Texas grasses alive and healthy.
- Raise the cutting height on your lawnmower. The longer blades of grass will provide shade for the root system and make the turf more drought-resistant.
The city will remain in stage one of its drought contingency plan until the flow of the Guadalupe River rises to a normal level for 14 consecutive days or until the river level falls to its minimum level for this time of the year, which would cause the city to enter stage two.
