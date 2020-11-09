The Lavaca Bay Foundation is looking for volunteers to help sweep the fishing area along Point Comfort side of the Lavaca Bay Causeway for trash on Saturday.
The cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a news release from the foundation. Volunteers do not need to register in advance and can check-in on the south side of the causeway, where they will receive gloves and trash bags to use.
“We have a beautiful natural resource in Lavaca Bay,” according to the news release. “Let’s show our community pride.”
Risks of contracting the coronavirus during the clean up will be minimized by volunteers maintaining social distancing outdoors, organizers with the foundation said, but anyone who does not feel comfortable participating is encouraged to stop by Lighthouse Beach, Bayfront Park or any other areas along the bay to pick up trash at their convenience.
The Texas Department of Transportation will provide bags and disposal, according to the foundation. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has donated gloves and snacks.
