The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season does not statistically peak until Sept. 10, but is already on pace to be one of the more hyperactive on record.
Two depressions, nine named storms and four named hurricanes have developed in the Atlantic basin since the start of the season, including Hurricane Laura, which rapidly strengthened to a Category 4 storm before making landfall in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, on Aug. 27.
The storm flattened homes, flooded communities and destroyed electricity infrastructure. As of Thursday, more than 100,000 Entergy customers remained without power in the state.
A specific storm or hurricane season cannot be attributed to human-induced climate change. But a growing body of research shows the warming world is causing hurricanes to grow stronger and pose greater risks of flood inundation, storm surge and wind damage.
What we know
The average rainfall of storms is expected to increase as air and sea surface temperatures continue to rise because warmer temperatures lead to more water vapor in the atmosphere.
“That in itself will lead to higher rainfall rates out of hurricanes, all other things equal,” said Tom Knutson, a climate modeler at NOAA’s U.S. Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory who serves as co-chair of a World Meteorological Organization expert team on tropical cyclones and climate change.
Rising at an accelerated rate as a result of global warming, higher sea levels also lead to more flood inundation.
A WMO expert team projected with medium to high confidence that average rainfall rates within about 100 kilometers of a storm will increase by about 14% in a 2 degrees Celsius warming scenario.
Multiple studies concluded that human-caused climate change increased rainfall during Hurricane Harvey by between 9-37% and enhanced rainfall during hurricanes Katrina, Irma and Maira.
But the up to 50 inches of rain that Harvey dropped on parts of Houston during a five-day period was largely caused by the storm stalling over the region.
Stalling storms impose stronger winds on the same area for a longer period of time, which can drive greater storm surge and more rainfall. Recent research has found that hurricanes, on average, are slowing down.
A 2019 study showed that North Atlantic hurricanes became increasingly likely to stall near the coast during the last seven decades, driving increases in annual rainfall from 1949 to 2017.
The researchers did not attribute the increase in stalling to human-caused climate change nor did they rule out the possibility.
"Regardless of the cause, the significant increases in tropical cyclone stalling frequency and high potential for associated increases in rainfall have very likely exacerbated tropical cyclone hazards for coastal populations," the authors wrote.
There is no strong evidence that the overall number of storms in the Atlantic will increase in the future as a result of warming. Rather, models reflect evidence of fewer storms but a moderate increase in the average intensity of each storm and greater fraction of major hurricanes.
In a study published last May, researchers at NOAA and the University of Wisconsin at Madison found that the odds of hurricanes reaching Category 3, 4 and 5 levels are increasing as a result of human-caused global warming.
The study builds on previous research that identified a trend toward more intense cyclones, but was not statistically significant.
By creating a more homogeneous data set of satellite-based storm intensity estimates than previously existed, researchers said they were able to characterize the correlation between hurricane intensity and climate change with higher confidence.
Using the 39-year data set that spans 1979 to 2017, they found that the likelihood of storms reaching a Category 3 or greater increased about 8% per decade.
The limits of data
Climate scientists tend to think in terms of centuries and several decades, not single years or events. But incomplete datasets limit their ability to do so with tropical cyclones.
“In the pre-satellite era, the tools available to detect tropical storms and hurricanes were limited to aircraft reconnaissance, surface observations from land stations, ships and buoys, and land-based coastal radars,” Mike Brennan, Branch Chief of the Hurricane Specialist Unit at NOAA’s National Hurricane Center, recently explained.
Data collection has drastically improved since the satellite era began in the mid-1960s, but there is still a relatively short record to work with. Global tropical cyclone intensity, for example, can only be analyzed back to the 1980s, Knutson said.
"We’re talking about a 40-year record versus global mean temperature, where we can go back to the 1870s and have about a 150-year record," he said. "With trying to attribute what is going on with greenhouse gases, we’ve got double problems because the datasets themselves are changing in quality over time, especially the basin wide datasets, and we also have this multi-decadal variability."
Unlike global mean temperature and global mean sea surface temperature, Atlantic hurricane activity has fluctuated in periods that span multiple decades.
The Atlantic saw strong hurricane activity during the 1950s and 1960s followed by the 1970s and 1980s, which were relatively inactive. Since 1995, the basin has been in an active era.
While there are a few different theories, scientists are still trying to understand the variability and its causes.
"The science is progressing and as each year comes along, we have one more year of data," Knutson said. "That gives us that much more data to look for trends, to look for interesting changes and to test against our models to try to gain some physical understanding of what is going on.
"It is a gradual sort of learning process that science is going through and will continue to go through."
Better understanding will come with time, but all signs still point to a dire need to factor climate change into planning for future storms, said Jim Blackburn, an environmental attorney and co-director of the Severe Storm Prediction, Education, & Evacuation from Disasters Center at Rice University.
More flooding and high intensity storms make for scenarios the Texas Coast is generally not well prepared for, Blackburn said.
"We have seen enough data on the 100-year rainfall across Texas that extreme rainfall events are rapidly increasing. But it really only caught us up to 2017 and didn’t try to tease out climate change," Blackburn said. "The net result is that we’re planning for storms that aren’t big enough."
After Hurricane Laura missed Galveston Bay and Houston, Blackburn wrote an editorial for the New York Times stressing the magnitude of the bullet Texas dodged and what the state needs to learn from its luck.
Among his worst fears is this, "If a Category 4 or 5 storm came ashore near the south end of Galveston Island, it would cause the worst environmental disaster in United States history, and could deal another staggering blow to the U.S. economy and national security, because of the potential loss of military grade jet fuel production."
Officials' lack of urgency and reluctance to even acknowledge the existence of climate change up until recently, if at all, is troubling, he said.
"We may not be seeing more storms because of climate change, but we will be seeing more intense storms," Blackburn said. "I’m not sure we’ve (Texas) has understood that fact yet and I know we haven’t incorporated it into coastal flood maps or coastal flood planning. I think that is a huge deficient."
