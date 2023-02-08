More than a dozen boat crews plan to remove abandoned crap traps from local bays later this month.
A 10-day crabbing closure mandated by the state allows volunteers to pick up neglected traps in Texas bay systems. Feb. 17-26 is this year's closure period, with Feb. 18 marked as the main event day for volunteers.
Allen Berger, chair of the San Antonio Bay Partnership, organizes search efforts within Aransas, Matagorda and San Antonio bays by assigning boats to particular zones within a 50-mile coverage area. The partnership has participated in the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's crab trap removal program since 2017.
Berger said the crab trap program serves three purposes — marine conservation, litter cleanup and removal of navigational hazards.
"If one blue crab dies in the trap, other blue crabs may feed on it, and they would get stuck in the trap, and then that cycle continues as long as the trap works," Berger said when describing the environmental threat posed by abandoned crab traps.
To locate the left-behind crab traps, volunteers will need to ride in a boat. Berger said opportunities for volunteers who do not know someone with a boat are limited.
"Bring your crew. Maybe that's close friends and family who you can do it together with," Berger said.
Before heading out, Berger recommended program participants wear warm clothes, gloves for grabbing traps and fishing waders, as many traps will be along shorelines, which boats can not pull up right next to.
Berger said he hopes the Middle Texas Coast avoids cold temperatures and rain showers during the closure period.
"Ten days sounds like a long time, but the weather could be bad at times," Berger said. "When there are clear skies, we hope to get as many boats out as possible, so we can cover our area more efficiently."
After collecting an abandoned crab trap, volunteers may want to submit GPS data on where the trap was discovered. Berger suggested using the ArcGIS Field Maps app.
"We're tracking where traps are found and what was found in them, which could be crabs, fish or turtles," Berger said.