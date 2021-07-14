Researchers from the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies at Texas A&M University — Corpus Christi will be at the Lavaca Bay Foundation meeting Thursday evening to discuss long-term trends in water quality for Lavaca and Matagorda bays.
The researchers, Michael Wetz and Amie West, also plan to present information about ongoing environmental research projects and programs, said Janet Weaver, vice president and treasurer of the Lavaca Bay Foundation.
Wetz was awarded a grant from the Matagorda Bay Mitigation Trust last year to study the impact of algal booms on local bays and create a monitoring program that uses high frequency monitoring sampling and an automated, real-time, harmful-algal bloom sensor.
Since 2008, shellfish harvesting in Matagorda and San Antonio bays has been closed several times due to the presence of harmful algal blooms. The blooms have also caused fish kills.
The goal of Wetz’s project is to enhance mitigation and possibly prevent negative impacts of algal blooms on bays and their living resources.
West will detail an initiative to create bay health “report cards” using key health indicators, Weaver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.