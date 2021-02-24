Alfred Sierra, 75, and his wife Anita have lived on Old Goliad Road for three decades, but he said this week had been the busiest he has ever seen the rural Victoria County road.
"I have never seen so many different people out here," he said. "Cops, fire engines — seen about everything."
Multiple local and state agencies have visited the area where more than 16,000 gallons of red diesel spilled Sunday from an Atlas Oil Company frac tank into Dry Creek, which flows behind his home.
On Wednesday, water samples were taken from the properties of 12 residents who live along the half-mile stretch of contaminated creek. The creek flows just behind the Sierra residence, so investigators took samples from their water well — their sole source of drinking water.
"We have never done bottled water or anything," he said. "We have always drunk from it ... Hopefully, the test comes back clean."
Many of the residents living near the creek rely on their water wells along the rural road, said Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer. McBrayer said he and the companies working to clean the spill are confident the wells will not be affected, citing representatives from the Victoria County Groundwater Conservation District and a remedial company retained by Atlas Oil Company.
"They did not feel, at any point, that those wells had been contaminated or have been impacted," said McBrayer, adding that air monitoring tests have come back and shown the area is safe for the residents and workers. "There are no hazards to the public as of right now."
Officials were awaiting results from the property's water samples Wednesday, but the depth of the wells, which he range from 50-200 feet, and the quick removal of the contaminated waters have significantly decreased the chances of the diesel seeping into the water supplies, McBrayer said.
The red diesel remaining in the creek is scattered among a few pockets through the half-mile stretch of creek, but the majority has been removed, McBrayer said.
The exact cause of the leakage from the Atlas Oil Company frac tank is not known but appears to be accidental, County Judge Ben Zeller said in an on-site news conference Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Jeff Hunter, head of communications and marketing for Atlas Oil Company, declined to answer questions about the investigation and the potential environmental impact in the area.
"At this time, we are holding off on comments until we have all the details surrounding the investigation that is still in progress," Hunter said in an email. "We are cooperating with state officials and actively focused on remediation efforts with two environmental service organizations."
McBrayer said officials are continuing to monitor clean-up efforts that started Monday after Texas Commission on Environmental Quality officials arrived on scene and determined the spill was more significant than initially indicated.
The commission was first notified of the spill Sunday morning, according to Tiffany Young, spokeswoman for TCEQ. Later that evening, the sheriff’s office received a call from a concerned resident about the spill, according to a Tuesday county news release.
By 5 p.m. Wednesday, more than 124,000 gallons of contaminated water had been pumped out of the creek by clean-up crews from Miller Environmental Services and Lone Star HAZMAT Response.
The two remedial companies hired for cleanup have divided the affected half-mile stretch of the creek into three sections: the Alpha section, where the diesel originally entered the creek from a storm drainage system; the Bravo Section, where most of the contaminated waters remained Wednesday; and the Charlie Section, where two land barriers have been set up to stop contaminated water from flowing down the creek.
Water removal is 90%, 85% and 100% completed in the Alpha, Bravo and Charlie sections, respectively, McBrayer said. The next step will be to extract soil thought to be contaminated.
McBrayer and Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said in a news release that the response and recovery is going well.
Additionally, the storm drainage system the diesel originally entered into was flushed out Wednesday.
Two land berms have been erected in the Charlie Section to prevent any remaining contaminated waters from flowing down the creek. Rain is forecasted in the coming days, but officials are hopeful the berms will hold.
"The berms are about 8-feet-tall and made of tightly packed dirt," McBrayer said. "We are confident that these will keep any of the diesel in this area with the amount of rain we are expecting."
Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens and biologists also will survey the creek to assess the spill's potential environmental impacts. They could not be reached Wednesday.
McBrayer said it is hard to estimate when the operation will conclude, but he assumed it will continue for several more days.
"Not a small job, but we are committed to getting this cleaned up the best we can and to serving the residents in this area," he said.
Despite the hectic week, tensions were low in the Sierra household Wednesday.
"I am not worried. I am just hoping they will be thorough," Sierra said. "They can really ruin the land over here if they miss anything."
Environmental and investigative reporter Kali Venable contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.