Environmental advocates drank champagne and ate tacos last week.
The opponents of the proposed Matagorda Ship Channel expansion declared victory in December when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers withdrew an environmental assessment it used in its project plans.
"We are here today with everyone who was involved in what we think is a tremendous reason celebrate. We stopped the dredging of Matagorda Bay and stopped them from going through the (Aloca) Superfund," Diane Wilson, the director of the San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeeper, said.
Waterkeeper was among a coalition of groups who sued the Corps last May over what they claimed was an inaccurate assessment of the environmental impact of widening and deepening the Matagorda Ship Channel.
The environmental groups used a university study as evidence to show the Corps had underestimated the potential destruction of oyster reefs and seagrass beds. Researchers were also concerned the dredging of Lavaca Bay would resuspend mercury from a former industrial site designated for cleanup by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over 20 years ago.
The Calhoun Port Authority, meanwhile, is disappointed with the Army Corps' decision to withdraw the project's environmental assessment.
"They literally wasted $5.5 million of federal, state and local tax dollars," Lee Padilla, a spokesperson for the port, said. "The Calhoun Port Authority put $1.9 million into the project."
Padilla said the proposed sites for the expansion project "have nothing to do" with the Superfund. He claimed there is evidence of fisherman taking their boats out into area of Lavaca Bay closed due to mercury contamination.
Widening and deepening the Matagorda Ship Channel would allow larger ships to dock in the Port of Calhoun, Port Authority Director Charles Hausmann said at an event in Victoria last October.
Earthjustice, the environmental law organization that filed the lawsuit, can celebrate its success in stopping dredging materials from expanding Chester Island in Matagorda Bay, Padilla said. There were plans to add around 140 acres to the island.
"Earthjustice distorted the facts and used the lawsuit as a scare tactic," Padilla said. "They successfully set back economic growth in the region."
Attorney Erin Gaines, who works for Earthjustice, said the groups filed a lawsuit in May after they determined from meetings with the Army Corps and EPA that the dredging project would continue.
"(The Army Corps) now has to do a new full, new environmental review if they want to move forward," Gaines said to a crowd of advocates last Friday. "Please stay involved. Go to meetings if the Army Corps decides to move forward with the project."
Bill Balboa, director of the Matagorda Bay Foundation, said the loss of oyster reefs due to dredging would hurt both animals and humans because oyster provide some beneficial services.
"They protect us from storm surge. They provide us air to breath. They clean the water, and they sequester excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere," Balboa said.
The safety of sea turtles during the potential widening and deepening of Matagorda Bay worried Joanie Steinhaus, the director of the Turtle Island Restoration Network's Gulf program.
"I was concerned the dredge materials would kill animals and the dredging would resuspend mercury from the Alcoa Superfund," Steinhaus said. "Mercury exposure can harm both turtles and humans."
Another person concerned with the project is Curtis Miller, who runs Miller's Sea Food in Port Lavaca. Miller said he raised concerns about the dredging process introducing too much saltwater into Matagorda Bay.
"We've lost a lot of oysters and shrimp because of a high amount of saltwater," Miller said. "We've already had enough disruption in the bays. I don't want to see it turn into a dead sea."
Also in attendance at Friday's celebration was the Texas Campaign for the Environment's Deputy Director, Jeffrey Jacoby. Jacoby said he was proud of the locals who publicly opposed the ship channel expansion.
"This was a stupid idea," Jacoby said. "To dredge the Superfund for the benefit of the oil industry just seems irresponsible, and it's an egregious act against the people who love the bay and want to take care of it."
Jacoby's belief is not shared by Victoria Economic Development Corporation Director Jonas Titas, who said attempts to stop the Matagorda Ship Channel expansion hurt his organization's efforts to attract commercial projects to the Crossroads.
"We support infrastructure projects which improve our region's assets, such as highways and waterways," Titas said. "Having a wider and deeper channel creates jobs in our region."