Olivia Blanchard has seen fewer and fewer butterflies in Victoria in recent years.
Blanchard, an expert in plants native to the Crossroads, said butterflies have been shooed away by insecticides, farms, commercial developments and new residential communities, which prioritize lawn grasses over native plants.
"There is a fine line here because we do need vegetables and homes for our lives," Blanchard said.
A garden full of native plants, like milkweed, which is both a food source and nursery flower for monarchs, benefits the butterfly's quality of life in the Crossroads, Blanchard said.
"Native butterflies need native plants to live," Blanchard said.
Both Blanchard and Victoria Master Gardeners Association President Janet McCrea said butterflies are very particular about where they lay eggs and feed on nectar.
"They prefer flat, open flowers, so they can have a nice place to land," McCrea said. "They tend to like red, orange and yellow colors the best."
When looking for flowers for their larvae, painted lady butterflies prefer thistles, while admirals are fans of nettles.
For those who would like to have butterflies fluttering around their garden, McCrea said there are two approaches gardeners can take when growing a habitat from scratch.
The more financially-friendly way is to plant seeds for nectar and host plants sometime between November and January, McCrea said. The flowers will bloom in spring.
"It's cheaper to buy seeds than it is to buy plants," McCrea said.
If a gardener is putting together a butterfly haven for the first time, McCrea said they should consider these nectar and host plants for their sanctuary:
- Gaillardia pulchella, also known as the Indian blanket flower, a red and yellow nectar plant, which is known to be tolerant to drought.
- Salvia, with its tall, blue spikes, stands anywhere from 3 to 9 inches tall. It attracts hairstreak butterflies.
- Plains coreopsis, which attracts butterflies with its yellow petals and maroon center
- Bluebonnet, Texas' state flower, hosts the larvae of hairstreaks and elfin butterflies. It typically blooms in February.
- Blue mistflower, a "magnet" for monarch and painted lady butterflies, according to McCrea.
- Black-eyed Susan, a host plant for border patch and checkerspot butterflies.
McCrea recommended placing cardboard in the butterfly garden, as the material can kill weeds before they can harm other plants.
If circumventing the plant-growing process is preferred, gardeners can buy pollinators at a plant sale.
"You stick the plants into your soil and voila, you have a butterfly garden," McCrea said.
Butterfly gardeners should organize their space by placing smaller plants toward the front and taller ones, like the shrub-like rock rose, in the back, McCrea said.
"It's also a good idea to place three-of-a-kind, five-of-a-kind, and even seven-of-a-kind together so that the butterflies aren't looking around too much for the right spot to pollinate," McCrea said.
Only having flowers that bloom during the same season may not be the right strategy, McCrea said, because a gardener's goal should be to have nectar available to butterflies throughout the year.
Flowers died this winter during a freeze that rolled through the Crossroads in late December, but McCrea said the plants that butterflies love will bloom later this year.
"The bluebonnet is still a month away from blooming," McCrea said. "It is an early bloomer."
Blanchard expects many native plants to bloom in March and April.
"When the freeze hit, everything turned black," Blanchard said. "Usually leaves shed before winter, but the freeze came when the leaves were on."