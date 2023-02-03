PORT LAVACA — Building more chemical-burning towers inside a Point Comfort plastics plant would do more harm than good, speakers said at a Thursday night public hearing hosted by a state environmental agency.

The hearing was held at the Bauer Community Center in Port Lavaca.

Formosa Plastics Corp. contested the ground flares would be impacted by new regulations set last year by the Environmental Protection Agency seeking to cut methane emissions and "other harmful air pollution," according to a news release from the EPA.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has yet to issue a final decision for Formosa's requested air permit amendments.

Robin Schneider, executive director of Texas Campaign for the Environment, questioned why the TCEQ would allow the air permits for the ground flares to progress through the regulatory process, considering a federal judge found the plastics company to be liable for water pollution in 2019.

"Why would you allow this polluter to put the fate of our children and our children's children at risk by allowing more greenhouse gas emissions," Schneider said.

Formosa's air permit applications passed TCEQ's environmental review process, meaning the "the facility is expected to be protective of human health and the environment," department officials said at Thursday's public hearing.

Also in attendance Thursday was Diane Wilson, executive director of San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeeper, who sued Formosa in 2019 over the discharge of plastic pellets into local waterways. The lawsuit resulted in Formosa agreeing to spend $50 million toward efforts to curb water pollution.

Wilson said she was "flat opposed" to Formosa's permit application.

"I don't understand it," Wilson said, telling TCEQ and Formosa officials she knew farmers and ranchers who moved away because soot from flare stacks had repeatedly harmed their land. "When is it enough?"

Frederick Woodland claimed he had witnessed what Wilson was talking about and he had spoken with neighboring landowners who were frustrated with Formosa.

"They said, 'We've got to move. We don't have a choice,'" Woodland said. "'We wanted our grandkids to enjoy this property and now we can longer (live here).'"

In a written statement to the Advocate, Formosa claimed it does not intend to harm the property of Calhoun County residents.

"Formosa Plastics continually strives to be a good neighbor and environmental steward and highly values the input from its neighbors within the surrounding community," company spokeswoman Amy Blanchett said. "The TCEQ public meeting is helpful and we take every comment very seriously because community feedback is an important part of the process."

In addition to the speeches it received Thursday, TCEQ also accepted written comments from interested parties. Wilson's organization submitted a letter, in which it called for, among other things, a system of pollutant-detecting monitors along the boundaries of Formosa's property.

Schneider said also supported the use of a monitoring system if the air permit applications were approved by TCEQ.

"You should require fence line monitoring, so we know what's going up in the air, and that it's not going up wherever it may," Schneider said.