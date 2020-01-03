Groundwater conversation districts in Area 15 will hold their annual joint meeting on Thursday for the public at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center.
Counties within Area 15 include Aransas, Bee, Calhoun, Colorado, DeWitt, Fayette, Goliad, Jackson, Karnes, Lavaca, Matagorda, Refugio, Victoria and Wharton.
All citizens interested in planning for their resources are encouraged to attend.
“They are going to be looking at how much is being pumped in certain areas right now because in the next year they will be setting new standards for pumping,” said Merry Klonower, the Texas Water Development Board’s chief communications officer. “A lot of times land owners will know where certain pumping is taking place and have knowledge about what their well levels are doing, so they can provide valuable information to all of the districts in that area about where they live.”
Texas Water Code Chapter 36 requires districts to conduct joint planning and meet at least annually to review groundwater management plans, accomplishments and proposals to adopt new or amend existing desired future conditions for relevant aquifers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.