Expected rainfall through Friday

Up to 8 inches of rain are forecast to fall in the Crossroads through Friday.

 National Weather Service

Rain, rain, rain and more rain is forecast for the already saturated Crossroads through Friday, raising concerns of flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Forecasters estimate 2-4 inches fell in Victoria and 3-5 inches fell in Port Lavaca from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The region's "wet pattern" will continue with numerous showers and thunderstorms expected through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood watch for all of the Crossroads will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, after which rainfall is expected to decrease. 

Total rainfall through Friday in Victoria is forecast to reach 4-6 inches. The southern half of Victoria, Goliad and Jackson counties, as well as all of Calhoun and Refugio counties, are expected to receive 6-8 inches in total rainfall through Friday.

On Wednesday, local emergency management officials said flash flooding was a major concern and urged residents to take precaution.

Flash Flood Watch
All of the Crossroads is under a flash flood watch until 7 a.m. Friday. Small creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and low-lying areas, especially in urban areas, may easily flood, according to the National Weather Service. 

Because soils across the region are already saturated due to recent rainfall, additional heavy rains can quickly lead to flash flooding.

"People need to monitor the areas they know flood and try to avoid them," said Calhoun County Emergency Management Coordinator Ladonna Thigpen. "Since everything is saturated, it won't be absorbed into the soil and instead will run into a ditch or low-lying area. That is what will cause the flooding."

Old Seadrift Road and the Six Mile bridge on Farm-to-Market Road 1090 in Calhoun County had to be closed early Wednesday due to standing water, as well as portions of roads along Maple Street in Port O'Connor, she said.

More road closures in low-lying areas are expected throughout the region. 

Residents should be aware of risks, monitor forecasts and follow drivetexas.org and local emergency management updates for road closure information, said Jena West, Victoria County deputy emergency management coordinator.

Driving through flood waters, which led to two rescues in Lavaca and Victoria counties just last month, is not worth the risk, she said. 

"The best thing I can say is to don't even risk it," West said. "Because of the uncertainty of the water, things can turn bad quickly."

Kali Venable is an investigative and environmental reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6558 or at kvenable@vicad.com.

Investigative & Environmental Reporter

I was born and raised in Houston, but spent many summers and weekends in the Crossroads while growing up. I studied journalism at the University of Texas at Austin, and feel lucky to cover a region I love dearly.

