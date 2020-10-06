Hurricane Delta was rapidly strengthening on Tuesday morning and forecast to become a major hurricane before reaching the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.
The storm was moving west-northwest across the Caribbean Sea at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph., as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Main impacts to South Texas appeared to be increased swells that could cause minor coastal flooding and an increased risk for rip currents Tuesday evening through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday night through Friday, 5-10-foot waves are expected nearshore and 9-14-foot waves are expected offshore, according to the weather service. Storm development and track could result in wave heights higher than forecast.
The National Hurricane Center expects Hurricane Delta to approach the northern Gulf Coast later in the week, but said there is large uncertainty in the track and intensity of the storm.
A "significant" risk of dangerous storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards is forecast along the coastline from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle, beginning Thursday night or Friday.
After strengthening to a tropical storm and weakening about down to a depression on Monday, Gamma had dissipated by Tuesday morning.
