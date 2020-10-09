Hurricane Delta made landfall along the Louisiana coast at about 6 p.m. Friday, impacting coastal waters along the Crossroads coast.
A coastal flood warning is in effect for Gulf coastlines from Jackson through Kleburg counties. This could involve moderate flooding along the coast with 2 to 3 feet of beach inundation. There is also a high risk of rip currents from from Calhoun through Kleburg counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Roads are expected to be closed in areas with a coastal flooding warning, as well as beach roads possibly being impassable, according to the weather service in Corpus Christi.
“Low-lying property, including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure could be inundated,” according to the update. “Some shoreline erosion will occur. Coastal flood impacts are dependent upon waves as well as tide level. High waves can increase the severity of impacts.”
Additional coastal flooding could continue through the weekend and the risk of high rip currents will continue through Friday and is likely to be extended through Saturday.
The Category 2 hurricane has already caused storm surge inundation of more than 8 feet above ground level, according to a NOAA National Weather Service water level gauge at Freshwater Canal Locks in Louisiana.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is only the second time the Greek alphabet has been used because of a high frequency of storms, according to the organization that names storms and hurricanes, the World Meteorological Organization.
