Victoria's human population is cooling off at swimming pools, splash pads and ice cream shops.
Over at the Texas Zoo, animals beat the heat by enjoying some cool treats.
During one summer morning meal time, American black bears chowed down on cold salmon. A pair of otters also had a fish feast.
Zookeepers sprinkled cinnamon spice on a frozen quail, the entrée for the jaguars.
JaX, the live mascot for the University of Houston-Victoria, shied away from the bird in the corner of his enclosure. He stayed in his climate-controlled indoor structure instead.
In another section of the zoo, a trope of lemurs nibbled on the carrots they found in their chilled platter.
Across from the lemur habitat, it was time for Marty the zebra and Bailey the donkey to dig in to a meal inside a frozen bowl.
The ice was refreshing for the cold-blooded animals, who were exposed to a 95-degree air temperature when outside of their air conditioned spaces.
Two black bears, D9, a cinnamon-colored male, and Flo, a dark-furred female, can keep cool in several ways, said Luzy Flipse, a zookeeper and enrichment coordinator with the Texas Zoo.
"Some days we give them ice. Some days we give them whole frozen fish. Other days we use sprinklers, and we always leave their pond running to make it nice and cold for them," Flipse said. "Our male loves fresh, running water."
The bears were fed about two pounds of salmon.
"It is their favorite thing," Flipse said.
Animal Care Manager Leanne Bloomfield said the zookeepers add a sweet-tasting drink to a frozen meal, which the animals seem to love.
"We use Pedialyte or Powerade," Bloomfield said. "It gives them electrolytes and helps them absorb more water."
Sammy and Stella, both otters, pushed a blue block of ice filled with fish into their pond. Their idea was a success, as the ice melted in warm water faster than it had on land.
The otters' creative problem-solving is an example of how animals can grow through enrichment. When practicing enrichment, zookeepers present exercises that motivate animals to find solutions on their own.
"We give them activities that allow them to use all of their senses," Bloomfield said. "Enrichment is coming up a lot more in conversations within the zoo industry."
After they polish off their favorite foods, the animals — and their human handlers — head inside to avoid the day's hottest conditions.