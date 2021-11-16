Lavaca Bay Foundation will meet Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. in the Bauer Exhibit Building, 186 Henry Barber Way in Port Lavaca. Michael Schramm from the Texas Water Resources Institute will discuss water quality projects in the Lavaca River, which feeds Lavaca Bay. Everyone is welcome.
Lavaca Bay Foundation meeting Nov. 18
