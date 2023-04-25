The Calhoun County woman known for winning the largest citizen lawsuit in the history of the U.S. Clean Water Act was celebrated for her environmental achievements in San Francisco this week.
Diane Wilson received the Goldman Environmental Prize, which the award's executive director called the "Nobel Peace Prize for the environment." Wilson was the sole prize winner from North America, as each of the recipients represented one continent or world region.
Wilson and the other prize winners were recognized in a Monday night ceremony in San Francisco. The group traveled to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, where they will be honored again Wednesday, this time at the Kennedy Center.
Also during her stay in Washington, Wilson will meet the Environmental Protection Agency's Deputy Administrator, Janet McCabe.
"I feel very humble to be included," Wilson said Tuesday.
In 2019, Wilson won a lawsuit against Formosa Plastics in Point Comfort. Wilson accused Formosa of polluting nearby waterways by discharging plastic pellets into them. In a settlement, Formosa agreed to spend $50 million toward various environmental mitigation projects.
Michael Sutton, executive director of Goldman prize, said Wilson's "significant" achievement in court and her grassroots activism made her a worthy recipient of the reward.
"It's not unusual for someone from a small town to win the prize," Sutton said in an interview Monday. "Anyone can step up and work for the benefit of Earth."
Sutton said Wilson's legal victory will inspire others to tackle the environmental problems in their communities.
"Plastic pollution is a big issue," Sutton said. "It's much bigger than the Texas coast."
Wilson said she got to be part of a "band of amazing global warriors this week."
"I hope one clear message was delivered, 'Don't mess with Matagorda Bay,'" Wilson said.