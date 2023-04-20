A fourth generation shrimper and fisherwoman is known more for her other kind of work.
Diane Wilson started protesting the expansion of Formosa Plastics' Point Comfort operation in 1989.
"They told me to shut up and go away," Wilson said about the Calhoun County community's reaction to her dissent. "A few people tried to bribe me."
Wilson advocated for the zero discharge of plastic waste, which included small pellets known as nurdles. Wilson's challenge of Formosa's procedures led to the company agreeing to a $50 million settlement in 2019, after she filed a lawsuit against the plastics maker.
As part of the consent decree, Formosa committed to zero discharge, which Wilson said was not the first time the plastics company agreed to do this.
In 1994, Wilson attempted to sink her shrimp boat in Formosa's waste stream. A group of fisherman would later join Wilson's protest by creating a blockade in Matagorda Bay. In response to these actions, Wilson said Formosa agreed to a zero discharge policy.
"The first one was a paper tiger. The consent decree was important because it showed the corporations couldn't get away with anything," Wilson said.
In a statement, Formosa said it strives to achieve excellence in every facet of its operations, including conservation efforts.
Formosa said its environmental education programs at the Formosa-Tejano Wetlands and its plan to exchange gasoline-powered vehicles for an electric and hybrid-powered fleet demonstrate it cares about natural habitats.
"From technologies that we are developing, to the protection of the environment and our workplace culture, to the communities in which we operate, we are committed to a philosophy of continuous improvement," Formosa spokeswoman Amy Blanchett said. "Formosa Plastics always listens to the concerns of the community and has engaged in many projects that support the environment."
One of the terms of the 2019 settlement required Formosa to give $1 million to the Nurdle Patrol, a citizen science project focusing on the collection of small plastic pellets found on Texas shorelines. Nurdle Patrol co-founder Jace Tunnell said when he left Port Aransas to visit Wilson for the first time, she was picking up pellets in Cox Creek with a team of volunteers.
"She's a great example of the impact one person can make, which is pretty inspirational," said Tunnell, who directs the University of Texas Marine Science Institute’s Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve.
Los Angeles-based author Kirk Wallace Johnson chronicled Wilson's efforts in his 2022 book "The Fishermen and the Dragon: Fear, Greed and the Fight for Justice on the Gulf Coast."
Johnson said Wilson was the most important figure in his book.
"What she did against Formosa set a new model for citizen action in court," Johnson said.
Tunnell said he believes Wilson's character shows she is interested in change, not money.
"I was really surprised after the lawsuit," Tunnell said. "She didn't take a penny from the settlement. She still drives a truck made in the 1990s."
In "The Fishermen and the Dragon," Johnson wrote about how Wilson tried to persuade fisherman that local industries, and not refugees from Vietnam, were the root of their problems.
"She was pilloried by the people of Calhoun County, yet she's still there," Johnson said. "There aren't many people in this world who would endure all this."
Johnson said he wants his children to emulate the passion Wilson has for protecting the environment.
Last year, the Mission-Aransas research reserves Tunnell directs filmed a four-part documentary series on Wilson's life.
"We made the series for a few reasons," Tunnell said. "First, we wanted to tell the story of Diane Wilson. Second, we wanted to inspire future environmental action, and we felt her story gives off inspiration."
Wilson said she believes bays and estuaries are alive, that they need to be protected and not treated as a commodity.
"This is our home," Wilson said. "There is a time when a line needs to be drawn."